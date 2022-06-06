Why go into PM if the general consensus is poor WLB?

I guess this can expand to any role because my time in management consulting was also 👎 from a WLB standpoint. That's why I switched to PM but I'm finding it's just a different kind of poor WLB lol.





I took my first gig at Deloitte fresh out of school. Pay was nice. Traveling got exhausting and projects were, meh on the interesting scale. Moved into PM to get closer to product and travel less, but the day-to-day feels like politics.





Wondering what other PMs are doing to get the most out of their careers or if anyone transitioned into something (or somewhere) with better WLB. I have 2 young kids and work hybrid.