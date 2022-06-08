How do you manage your boss's boss expectations?

I'm a PM at a 200-300 person company and need some tips on managing dfferent members of my team.





How do you guys manage other teams expectations without losing your mind or getting overwhelmed? I'm trying to explain to my one team that we need simple info to give our business leaders so we can get a yay/nay on a project but these guys are hesitant to give a "rough" estimate because there are many unknowns.





In my opinion, I say lets get the yay and then figure it out once we know we'll get some resources to investigate.