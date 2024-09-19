boulderingnerd in
Higher salary with higher CoL or lower salary with lower CoL?
I'm a new grad looking at job opportunities in various US cities. I'm not really tied to any particular place, but I was looking into salaries and cost of living recently and wanted some insight.
The median salary for software engineers in Austin, TX is 168k-184k as can be seen here vs the median salary for software engineers in San Francisco being 253k-279k, shown here.
The median house price and rent in in Austin, TX is 489k and 1,700 respectively though, with SF being all the way at 1.5M for a house and 4,800 for rent!
It doesn't have to be SF and Austin exactly, but do you think the ratio of Austin's salary and CoL makes it more worth it compared to SF? Do you know of any other cities I should consider too?
ZarkmuckerbergSoftware Engineer
If you’re unmarried, no kids, young, you will have far more disposable income in HCOL areas. Don’t believe that COL conversation crap, it doesn’t apply to us. I went from around 100k in a LCOL to 250k in HCOL and my savings rate over 5x’d
31
ZarkmuckerbergSoftware Engineer
Don’t worry about home price either right now, you can’t afford one anywhere
16
