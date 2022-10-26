Matching bonus at New employer

Howdy!

I have my annual bonus that pays out in Mar-mid April time frame. It's the same time when my RSU's vest as well. I live in Texas but am looking to find a job in Atlanta since my spouses job is moving to ATL and I want very much to be supportive.





Question - If I were to get an offer before my current annual pays out (before Apr 1), what are the chances of the new employer accomodating the annual bonus I would otherwise lose out? How many of you have had success with that and what should I ask HR of the new employer?

Pl note, I am not referring to the unvested RSU stock which I hope the new employer will match .





Thanks much as it will help me clarify the timeline to do job hunting

Best