Breaking into a FAANG company
I've been working as a data engineer for over a decade and my pay has been stagnant. I'd like pointers and advice on how to break into a FAANG company or any company that pays significantly well. Preferably a remote role.
sentinelsevenData Scientist
Getting past 1) resume screen and 2) interviews will be the biggest factors to get in. I know that sounds obvious but breaking it down that way can help you also isolate where the trouble lies. Are you getting interviews but not getting offers? Seems like your interview performance needs work. If you resume needs work there's plenty of services incl one from levels that could help. That's arguably the easier step. For interview performance spend a month after hours going through interview questions for each of your target companies. Leetcode, 1point3acres, etc are good places to look.
AdtoctorSoftware Engineer
Amazing that Interviewing is a skill nowadays, the disconnect from reality in the companies is getting worse and worse.
