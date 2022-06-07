KwHw82jsiw in
EdTech company hiring
Was looking at other industries and ran into some edtech companies like Blackboard hiring rn. This one is a cool startup:
https://www.playosmo.com/en/jobs/
Random: their new Chief Reading Officer is the Reading Rainbow legend, Levar Burton 🌈📖
Software Engineer
Blackboard/Anthology is hiring engineering roles. Remote and onsite. Many in the US and India. Also some sales/solutions engineering roles. ✌🏽 https://careers.blackboard.com/search/jobs
