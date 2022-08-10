Why do companies send generic rejection emails with no feedback whatsoever?

If companies are already documenting positive/negative evaluations, couldn't they spend 5 minutes to just copy and paste the feedback from the interviewers in the email?





Better yet, why not design the interview evaluations such that the feedback is helpful to candidates? Like a scorecard? Do you think they are trashing people in the evals and so they keep it secret? Are they worried about getting sued for defamation or something? I dont get why it's not more transparent. Anyone have insight into why they insist on keeping that feedback to themselves?