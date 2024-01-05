💡 if you want to switch to Product Management. 🤔 if you think it makes no sense to.

Switched from being a software engineer to product some years ago. I don’t think it’s the worst, but some things I do miss: 1. Time to focus on interesting work. As a PM it feels challenging to get time to focus. 2. Keeping a hard skill strong. Sure, sql still helps regularly, and I can write some scripts, but no longer a true builder of software directly. 3. Meeting with people to achieve a goal. I did this much more as a software engineer. I now mostly meet with people when they disagree with something. This just means less interesting meetings that are around problem solving. How do others feel about this ? It’s not that I hate product. Long term though it’s just not as interesting day to day.