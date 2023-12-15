mcris11 in
Accepted Job Offer with Lockheed Martin - Proposal Analyst Early Career
I am currently a college student graduating in about 2 weeks and I received an offer from Lockheed Martin for a Proposal Analyst position. I accepted the offer as my current employer did not extend my current contract and the extension for my decision I asked from Lockheed was approaching. I regret not negotiating my offer as relocating was a huge deciding factor in accepting the job.
Is it possible to negotiate after accepting the offer ? I realize it is most likely going to be very difficult but worth asking in case I may have a chance to negotiate the relocation or base salary.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Yes, it is possible, but you probably need leverage (i.e. a competing job offer). There is some risk here: all negotiation works on the basis that if you don't get what you want, you'll walk away, and rejecting an offer after you've signed is pretty bad. They could rescind your offer if you don't approach this conversation delicately enough, and if you plan to stay in defense for your whole career, it is a smaller world than you think. That said if the economics of the offer don't work out for you, the best thing you can do is tell them quickly (bad news doesn't get better with age) and be honest that you didn't quite think this through. A good hiring manager will want to help solve that problem.
