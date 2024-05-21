Tech Guy in
Alcon assistant brand manager interview
Hi guys, I'm interviewing with Alcon as an assistant brand manager in Dallas, TX. First round with the senior brand manager. What kind of questions can I expect? Also, there will be a panel interview if I do well in this round. What kind of questions can I prepare for, for the second round? Thank you!
55oo55WAMarketing
I haven't interviewed with them myself but have heard they are fairly standard behavioral questions, so come ready with specific examples. You might get "case" style questions as well, where they give you a scenario to plan around.
