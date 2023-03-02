Imposter syndrome in tech go together like peanut butter 🥜and jelly 🍇 😂. So what’s going on? I think there’s many reasons for it, being so common. Although I think, one simple reason is that tech is just competitive. There’s a lot of people trying to get in due to the great compensation and other perks. Although, there’s also a lot to know. In this article, I want to go over the top 5 reasons I think imposter syndrome is so common.





https://medium.com/@chigozie-asikaburu/why-i-think-imposter-syndrome-is-so-common-in-software-engineering-fc005041fff1