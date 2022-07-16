895qj1nUIYGBc in  
Another top tech exec steps down

This time it's head of global security at Tik Tok, Roland Cloutier.


https://techcrunch.com/2022/07/15/tiktoks-chief-security-officer-steps-down-amid-increased-scrutiny/

TikTok's head of global security, Roland Cloutier, is stepping down, and will be replaced by Kim Albarella.

These people can just take the rest of the year off with their parachutes. But definitely a blow for TikTok. Would be more interesting to see where they end up going. What are the high signal companies.
1

