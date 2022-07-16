895qj1nUIYGBc in
Another top tech exec steps down
This time it's head of global security at Tik Tok, Roland Cloutier.
https://techcrunch.com/2022/07/15/tiktoks-chief-security-officer-steps-down-amid-increased-scrutiny/
winchesterSoftware Engineer
These people can just take the rest of the year off with their parachutes. But definitely a blow for TikTok. Would be more interesting to see where they end up going. What are the high signal companies.
