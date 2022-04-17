What happens to RSUs when a company goes private?

So I accepted a job offer this week, and about an hour after I signed the letter a certain billionaire offered to buy the company. My start date isn't for another month, so I'm wondering what would happen to my RSUs if the company were to go private before I started?





It's a weird situation, and this would be my first position with RSUs so I don't know much about them in general. Do you think I might lose the RSU portion of my comp entirely?





All this assuming I would even keep the position under new management of course...