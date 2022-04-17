19g6vl1p63hdw in
What happens to RSUs when a company goes private?
So I accepted a job offer this week, and about an hour after I signed the letter a certain billionaire offered to buy the company. My start date isn't for another month, so I'm wondering what would happen to my RSUs if the company were to go private before I started?
It's a weird situation, and this would be my first position with RSUs so I don't know much about them in general. Do you think I might lose the RSU portion of my comp entirely?
All this assuming I would even keep the position under new management of course...
Senior Software Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$319K
Level
Senior
Base
$174K
Total stock grant
$100K
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
Software Engineer
Thanks! I hope that's the case. My main concern is if this would happen if the takeover is completed before my start date because I haven't begun vesting.
