19g6vl1p63hdw in  
Software Engineer  

What happens to RSUs when a company goes private?

So I accepted a job offer this week, and about an hour after I signed the letter a certain billionaire offered to buy the company. My start date isn't for another month, so I'm wondering what would happen to my RSUs if the company were to go private before I started?


It's a weird situation, and this would be my first position with RSUs so I don't know much about them in general. Do you think I might lose the RSU portion of my comp entirely?


All this assuming I would even keep the position under new management of course...

company icon
Twitter
Senior Software Engineer
Remote
Total per year
$319K
Level
Senior
Base
$174K
Total stock grant
$100K
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
7
2612
Sort by:
19g616l0r1i817Backend Software Engineer  
From what I've gathered from my own situation your RSUs would basically be treated as cash at whatever buyout price is agreed on. So, if for example you had 4000 RSUs over 4 years and the buyout price was $10/share, then at year 1 you would get $10,000. At year two, you'd get another $10,000, and so on. This gives you the advantage of you know exactly how much it's worth, but it will never be worth more than the buyout price the entire time you're there.

Hope this helps!
5
19g6vl1p63hdwSoftware Engineer  
Thanks! I hope that's the case. My main concern is if this would happen if the takeover is completed before my start date because I haven't begun vesting.
1

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,481