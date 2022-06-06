19g6vl2zr0awr in
PM looking to expand skillset.
Hi all,
Currently a rising junior in college. Going to be working as a PM intern for a large, public tech company (not MAANG) this summer.
For example, should I be learning SQL, Figma, Tableau, etc. or focusing on learning computer science (Python, Data Structures, Algorithms, etc.)?
I'm not sure if I should be looking to expand my current skillset (non-technical) into computer science or learning 'PM skills' in general.
Any guidance/help is appreciated. Thanks.
5
1688
Sort by:
Doowuu9Product Manager
PM can look different at different companies so in my experience, make notes on what you like/don’t like in the program so you can tailor your job search. Sometimes companies call product owners PMs and while technically that’s true, the day2day is totally different. POs deal with the backlogs versus PMs who focus on discovery. Just depends on your interests
4
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217