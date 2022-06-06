PM looking to expand skillset.

Hi all,





Currently a rising junior in college. Going to be working as a PM intern for a large, public tech company (not MAANG) this summer.





For example, should I be learning SQL, Figma, Tableau, etc. or focusing on learning computer science (Python, Data Structures, Algorithms, etc.)?





I'm not sure if I should be looking to expand my current skillset (non-technical) into computer science or learning 'PM skills' in general.





Any guidance/help is appreciated. Thanks.



