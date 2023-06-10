Ignored at team matching stage at Google

Back in March I was told that I passed my onsite and would be moving to team matching.





However, I haven't done any interviews yet, at first, whenever I follow-up with my recruiter he gives me a promise but when the time comes and passes and I follow up again, he says ["soon we will have an update", "we should have an update by Friday", "I will update you within two days"].





The last email he responded to was in May 10th saying he will update me within two days. And it did not happen, I sent 4 follow up emails and got no replies at all.





Does it mean I'm no longer considered?