nIijf20i2nKNBx in
Top 5 ways coworkers annoy you
90% of Americans have a co-worker that annoys them, and 57% of people have considered quitting, or left their jobs, because of an annoying co-worker.
What's the thing that bugs you the most?
9
1088
Sort by:
QNiche12Project Manager
Micromanaging 101: "Make your calendar public" And not like, hide the details. I mean, when they tell you to show details. There's gotta be a policy against that right?
2
njo2dNCJ2oCNHuman Resources
Don't quote me on this but this sounds like a violation of privacy but in the BEST case, it's an abusive management tactic. Wow. Im sorry you had to deal with that. Hopefully you're in a better spot now!
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,307