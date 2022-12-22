bcneco in
Program to Product Management?
Hey everyone, was wondering if anyone had insight or tips to help transition from Program to Product management. Or if you have any resources to share, that'd be great as well!
I feel like Program and Product Management can each have such a big range of responsibilities, I feel a bit lost on what to focus on.
12go12
I've heard people say product is about building the right product, while program is about building that product correctly. I'd start looking into whether or not there are any products or offerings you could work on launching and mapping out.
