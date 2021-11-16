Future Coworker asking me to "work" before Start Date

I accepted an offer for my next job in the beginning of the month but my Start Date is not until next month. My unofficial lead reached out to me via text msg to congratulate me but also is asking if I could do some "preparatory reading" on what I'll be working on but also adds that it's not necessary. I ignored the text but he sent me a 2nd identical msg a week later.

There's many ways to go about addressing this. I could go to HR, my VP, or respond directly. What are some thoughts and any advice? I'm curious about outcomes, working relationships, and anything else I may be overlooking. Thanks!





TC $225k

8yoe Sr. Firmware and Embedded Engineer



