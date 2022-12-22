Enoire87 in
Uber Referral
Hi Everyone,
I am seeking a referral for a Product Ops Mgr position with Uber that I feel like I would be a great fit for. I have 10 YOE and have worked in EMEA markets. #referral #uber
bcnecoProgram Manager
I don't think a ton of people here can give referrals right now, but it might be worth reaching out to some folks on LinkedIn as well. I've heard people have had some decent success there! Hopefully referrals can pick up here in the new year though.
