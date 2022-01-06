Verified Salary Stream for PM?

Does the "Verified Salary Stream" bi-weekly email for Product Management roles actually exist/get sent out? I have subscribed several times over the past few months and never received this particular email, or any emailed confirmation that I subscribed successfully. Not sure if there is a glitch in my signup or this just doesn't exist yet (or you have no data?)





https://www.levels.fyi/verified/





Is anyone receiving these successfully or could someone from the Levels.FYI team comment?