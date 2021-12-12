Tech stereotypes

What stereotypes have you heard about engineers? Which ones are true? Which ones are false?

I'll start.

I've heard that engineers are mostly awkward men who don't like talking to others. That is far from the truth, besides the men part. I'll say that 90% of my coworkers are men and they have families and some even have grown kids who are almost my age. They love talking and usually have a lot to say during lunch. Usually, they talk about sports or betting on fantasy teams.