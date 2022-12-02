Recruiters ghosting you too?

I had multiple interviews with a company who said they would get back to me in two weeks.





That was 4 weeks ago.





Multiple followups and still no response.







I get why you’re doing it. You don’t want to say no to the candidate because they're good, but you want to keep looking. And you don't want to tell the candidate you're still looking because you're worried that will communicate a negative message. You also have a lot of candidates to keep track of.





But you’re making your company look bad by being non communicative and non transparent.







Im not asking for an essay or a confession. All you have to do is say, "You're awesome and we still have some candidates to interview. If we still haven't made a decision in the next week, we'll update you to let you know that we're still interviewing."





It’s that easy.





Or if they're not the right fit, just say no so everyone can move on.





Stringing candidates along is a drain on everyone and it doesnt have to be this way.