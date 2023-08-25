[feature request] jobs board: add remote from EU option

Hello dear levels.fyi team,





First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your work. This service is something that inspires me to move forward on my career ladder.





I would like to suggest adding an additional filter for people living in Europe. At the moment, applying the 'remote' filter mostly shows jobs that require you to be in the US.





By implementing my proposed feature request, people in the EU will also be able to search for remote jobs in a very convenient way. I have noticed that a decent number of US companies are also looking for SWEs from the EU.





As a best practice in today's world, we need to make decisions based on the meaning of the data, following a data-driven mindset. I wish I had the specific numbers of your readers from the EU so that I could explicitly quote them and use them as my main argument. Unfortunately, I do not have that information. My intuition is that the EU audience is around 35-50% of the total.





Thank you very much in advance for considering this feature and for taking the time to read this post :)