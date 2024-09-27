Contract impact FT offers?

Poll

Been out of work having trouble landing FT offer. About to be offered okay contract position for tech company which I can do in the short term. Same company is now recruiting me for a much higher FT role but only starting interview loop now. Can I take contract position and ride it out as a safe option while I interview the other role, or will it impact my hire ability during interviews (oh, you work for us? as a contractor? at a lower level?) or offer (oh, you took a lower contract offer?)?





Take contract, leave for FT role... or turn down contract for interview loops I may or may not get?