Contract impact FT offers?

Been out of work having trouble landing FT offer. About to be offered okay contract position for tech company which I can do in the short term. Same company is now recruiting me for a much higher FT role but only starting interview loop now. Can I take contract position and ride it out as a safe option while I interview the other role, or will it impact my hire ability during interviews (oh, you work for us? as a contractor? at a lower level?) or offer (oh, you took a lower contract offer?)?
Take contract, leave for FT role... or turn down contract for interview loops I may or may not get?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Your current income is $0. Don't fumble the bag (even if it is a small bag). Remember companies are interviewing multiple candidates for every role and success is far from guaranteed. Remember that a currently-employed person does better in the market than an unemployed one. You can always keep looking.
1
