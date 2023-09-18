How to apply

Im currently working my first job out of college as an SWE with 1 yr 9 mo experience now, have updated my resume with current responsibilities, and applied to ~70 SWE2 positions I came across on linkedin (since SWE1 positions were not available at the time) but only for FANG and other big companies and for at least 1.5x my current pay TC; Ive also reached out to ~20 recruiters. I havent gotten an interview with any of those 70 applications and had a phone call with 1 out of the 20 recruiters with no follow up. What should I be doing differently? Should my resume be more impressive? Should I check certain boxes in applications to increase my odds of getting an interview? Should I lower my position/salary expectations? Are there certain seasons during the year where companies are more/less likely to hire younger, less experienced talent? Gimme the playbook for at least getting an interview.