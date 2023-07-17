How much RSU as sign in bonus at senior level is common
How much RSU did you get as sign in bonus at FAANG companies? I’m looking for data points. This is mostly question how it was before the hiring freeze. I know nowadays it would be different, but I expect it will eventually get back to what it was before.
At Microsoft I got $50K in RSUs plus $10K cash at level 62, a few of the colleagues at the same level told me more or less the same. This was 2 years back and I didn’t have much negotiation power.
I’m interested in senior level now. Of course, I know it can vary person by person, also you can increase your leverage by having multiple offers etc.
But I’ve heard at Amazon as senior you can easily get $300K, maybe even $500K in RSUs (I know the vesting calendar is different), so I’d be very curious about Amazon and Google.
Thanks!