Maximum duration of silence during interview
Obviously you want to talk and explain your thought process during an interview. But sometimes, you need to shut your mouth so you can organize your thoughts a bit before you can coherently verbalize your thoughts.
So what's the acceptable amount of silence? Is a minute too long? What about 3 or 5? I can see how bad it might get if I stay silent for longer than 5 minutes, but just wanted some thoughts from those who have extensive interviewing experience.
Cgea2578wcj6sFull-Stack Software Engineer
Don’t word vomit to fill up space. If you need a moment to think, say that and then speak. If you’re the type to think out loud, say that and then ramble.
