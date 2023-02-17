Title or Salary?

Striker in  
Hi,

I'm in a large-sized company with approx 2000+ employees and I got an offer from tiktok for an associate role with a 10% hike in salary.

question is should I accept? 
I'm an associate manager - so it feels like I'm back to ground zero. same time, I'm also having a dilemma due to its brand and exposure. 
FairyJobMotherTechnical Recruiter at Orchard 
As a recruiter I would say it’s not unless you reflect on how this shapes your career forward. Is it an industry shift for you, is it a new skill set you don’t have?

If it’s exclusively about the raise, reflect that 10% increase is an extra ~$200 per paycheck or so - is that worth it for a step back in title and responsibilities?

Ultimately it’s about the best choice for you, but don’t always let the financials be the leading driver if the long term effects don’t have equally beneficial benefits to your career
