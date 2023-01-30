Oliver Boakye Deren in
Hire or refer me as a software developer
I'm a self-taught programmer who has a significant experience in Python, HTML, CSS and JavaScript. I built a full-fledged website from scratch with HTML, CSS and JavaScript and I also built a daily horoscope app with Python. If you can help, contact me on WhatsApp on +233200953130, or you can drop a comment as a link to a specific job and I'll check it up... thanks a lot for helping
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I don't have any referrals but this job board could be a lead as well! https://www.levels.fyi/still-hiring/ Best of luck!
