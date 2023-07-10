PTO Culture - Do you log <2 hour PTO?

My company has a public calendar where any PTO logged by any employee is visible to all others. This makes it easy to see if someone is in the office or not on a given day (though it's not so fine-grained that you can tell which hours someone is OOO).





My question is: for salaried employees at your company, do you log PTO for <2 hour incremements (e.g. doctor's appointment)? The public vacation calendar, while helpful for determining someone's availability, also results in a likely over-count of PTO hours, and an overemphasis on reaching 40 working hours/wk for salaried employees.