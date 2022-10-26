Shifting Titles/Industry Specialization

Data teams and roles are specializing more -- with things like "Analytics Engineer" recently coming to the fore. So I wanted to gauge how people think about the delineation between these roles, or how people feel about this trend in general (seems like a natural evolution to me; but theres so much ambiguity still from company to company that it makes things difficult to access when job hunting or hiring).





What do the following titles mean to you now in terms of responsibilities and tools/skills expected? (in no particular order)





"Business Analyst"

"Data Analyst"

"Data Scientist"

"Analytics Engineer"

"Data Engineer"

"Machine Learning Engineer"

"Research Scientist"





Just really curious to hear people's thoughts on this subject. Thanks!