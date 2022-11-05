How to stand out as an extremely technical Product Manager?

I have worked in technical marketing, operations engineering, developer advocacy, solutions architecture at a hyper-scaler, technical consulting, and product management. In most of the named roles above, I had some form of product management responsibilities, however my true time with the title (Sr. Product Manager) on my resume is only about 18 months. I'm extremely technical and hands-on and have worked on distributed systems, virtualization platforms, and some of the cloud's largest customer's technology (sorry to remain vague here).





The Sr. Product Manager role ended about 4 years ago and I've had hands-on technical roles again since. I've been applying for some Sr. Product Manager roles at Google, Stripe, and a few startups, and even with internal referrals, I'm not hearing back.





What can I do to help show/demonstrate both the advantages of my super technical hands-on experience, coupled with the short amount of time as a PM to actually pique the interest of recruiters? I feel like these recruiters are not looking at applications holistically (and if true, I just need to figure out how to overcome that).





Thanks for the thoughts and advice in advance!