Avengeneer in
Intercontinental Exchange offer
Hello fellow Engineers,
I got an offer from Intercontinental Exchange as a Senior Developer, in Atlanta.
I would like to know about the company culture and work life balance.
I tried to reach some current employees on linkedin, but thought people would be more transparent on an anonymous platform like this.
If you are currently working or have worked before at ICE, please share your experience
Thanks !
6
1938
donutteSoftware Engineer
You could always ask the company directly about their culture and work life balance during the interview process. I usually ask 3-4 questions if time allows and this is one of them. Especially to get different perspectives. This can be a good opportunity to learn more about the company and to see if it is the right fit for you and hear from different people
1
AvengeneerSoftware Engineer
I did ask the interviewers and got a positive response. As I said, I want to see some anonymous responses 🙂
