baker138 in
YouTuber Fearmonger - Techlead/Fireship?
I'm several months into my self taught SWE journey
Once the economy is healthy again I'll start applying like mad! And I'm excited!!
BUT
Watching youtube videos from Techlead (especially) and Fireship (less so) make me feel like "Coding is Dead" to put it in their words!
Im leaving a great sales trainer career behind so I'm leaving a good for a good (the hardest of decisions in my opinion)
But then in the same freaking breathe these people are selling courses! So confused and scared tbh.
Do they have any merit?!
3
1455
Sort by:
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
That said, it may be worth examining your motives for a career switch. If you enjoy writing software, and where you've come so far then keep going! If writing software is boring, then maybe not a good move. I get a good feeling when I solve a coding problem, even if I've been frustrated figuring it out. For me, that good outweighs the frustration.