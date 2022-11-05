YouTuber Fearmonger - Techlead/Fireship?

I'm several months into my self taught SWE journey





Once the economy is healthy again I'll start applying like mad! And I'm excited!!





BUT





Watching youtube videos from Techlead (especially) and Fireship (less so) make me feel like "Coding is Dead" to put it in their words!





Im leaving a great sales trainer career behind so I'm leaving a good for a good (the hardest of decisions in my opinion)





But then in the same freaking breathe these people are selling courses! So confused and scared tbh.





Do they have any merit?!