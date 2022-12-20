Rollz in
Cloud Architect discussion
Hi everyone. I am currently doing my MSc in Cloud Computing and I'll love to have a conversation with anyone who progressed from Cloud Engineer to Cloud Architect. I want to get an insight on what your journey has been like.
Thank you.
bcnecoProgram Manager
Not sure if anyone on here has any insight, but I've had success reaching out to folks on LinkedIn who have had a similar career path. The searching can be kind of wonky, but could be worth a shot!
