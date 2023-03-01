JOB OFFER | VISA | Sr. SE | Full Stack





I have 6.6 YOE In development with Java tech stack and cloud. Along with that I have got handson experience in Deveops role too. I have got selected at Visa (Bangalore) with below compensation.

Base - 30

Pf + Gratuity + Bonus - 6L

RSU - $15000

JB - 1.5L





Could you please tell if there is any scope of improvement?

I had a counter offer from travel domain product company, which was paying me Around 39 LPA as fixed and $18000 RSU.

Hello People,