JOB OFFER | VISA | Sr. SE | Full Stack
Hello People,
I have 6.6 YOE In development with Java tech stack and cloud. Along with that I have got handson experience in Deveops role too. I have got selected at Visa (Bangalore) with below compensation.
Base - 30
Pf + Gratuity + Bonus - 6L
RSU - $15000
JB - 1.5L
Could you please tell if there is any scope of improvement?
I had a counter offer from travel domain product company, which was paying me Around 39 LPA as fixed and $18000 RSU.
