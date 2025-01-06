AWS or Defense Contractor Internship?

I am currently a sophomore. I have interned at this contractor for 2 years already.





AWS pros:

Full time TC is ~70k more defense contractor

In a city which would be fun

Resume value

AWS cons:

No job security (not sure if I would get a return offer)

Bad WLB/Toxic environment (?)

A lot of companies refuse to hire ex Amazon (idk if this applies to interns?)

Defense contractor pros:

Stable

Good WLB

Can get TS Clearance on full time

Live close to parents so I can save on housing

Defense contractor cons: