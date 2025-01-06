wuxyz in
AWS or Defense Contractor Internship?
I am currently a sophomore. I have interned at this contractor for 2 years already.
AWS pros:
- Full time TC is ~70k more defense contractor
- In a city which would be fun
- Resume value
AWS cons:
- No job security (not sure if I would get a return offer)
- Bad WLB/Toxic environment (?)
- A lot of companies refuse to hire ex Amazon (idk if this applies to interns?)
Defense contractor pros:
- Stable
- Good WLB
- Can get TS Clearance on full time
- Live close to parents so I can save on housing
Defense contractor cons:
- Limited upward mobility/pay raises etc
- Located in a boring ish suburb
- Pays a lot less
- Maybe would look bad to employers that I've kept interning at the same place for multiple years (?)
ChipotlePowderInformation Technologist (IT)
AWS all the way. Get the experience and see if you like it. If you don’t you can always go back to the defense contractor. Additionally, if the defense contractor has already sponsored you for a clearance. You can use that on the AWS Federal side and have the best of both worlds.
2
