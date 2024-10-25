NetWorthNavigator in
FTC fines cracks down on Lyft for deceiving drivers
$2.1 million fine feels like this is more of a warning shot for now. https://x.com/linakhanftc/status/1849918153641374085
"Most drivers would not earn the amounts Lyft advertised. For example, Lyft told potential drivers they could make up to $33/hour in Atlanta and up to $31/hour in Miami. In reality, these figures reflected earnings of the top one fifth of drivers."
More details here: https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2024/10/ftc-takes-action-stop-lyft-deceiving-drivers-misleading-earnings-claims
GranolaBandProduct Designer
I can already hear the tech libertarians coming to poor Lyft's defense.
5
happyjalapenoProduct Designer
You don't need to be a tech libertarian. The key word is "up to". It literally means what Lyft advertised. How's the deceptive?
1
