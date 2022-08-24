AMA with Compound: Understand your startup equity and optimize your finances as a tech employee

Compound is teaming up with Levels to conduct an AMA to help tech employees understand startup equity and optimize their finances. Compound's CEO, Jordan Gonen, will be on hand to answer your questions live in the thread below!

When? Wednesday, August 24th from 11am - 1pm PST

What type of topics will be covered?

What are the types and pros/cons of each form of startup equity (ISOs, NSOs, RSUs)?

What are the "must know" optimizations you should be aware of like early exercising or QSBS?

What are the horror stories to avoid that startup employees fall into like having all their options expire and losing their hard-earned equity?

How do I think about angel investing or managing my broader finances?

How do I navigate a liquidity event (tender offer, secondary market, upcoming IPO)?

Any other questions you have

Can I do anything prior?