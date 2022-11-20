Uber Decision Scientist Risk

I got a message yesterday from LinkedIn InMail Recruiter in Uber about the role "Decision Scientist"





It is interesting and I am looking to pivot from my financial credit risk / underwriting analyst role. However, this is the first time that this job name came across my eye. I am not sure what to expect and planned to contact the uber decision scientists that I am seeing on LinkedIn for some coffee chats to get a better grasp.





Does anyone else know about decision scientist role? How are the work day and team function like? What knowledge/project experience is required to do well here? How does it compare to other jobs if I want to further utilize my skillsets in: User experience and design w/ Figma, Financial Risk/Investment Analysis, Python ML coding (KNN method using SK Learn and Kaggle Data Set), and learning Javascript right now.