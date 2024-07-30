Where should I do masters?

3 countries I considered are UK, Netherlands and Denmark. I've been to these countries multiple times and really like how it looks at first.





My thought is that unis are expensive in UK and it would possibly make it harder for me to stay after masters due to visa requirements.

I considered Netherlands after UK but it seems like the housing crisis is enormous and would have a hard time finding accommodation there. I'm considering to apply to Fontys university of applied science in Eindhoven. Should still apply even though the housing crisis is big?





And lastly, Denmark. I've been to Copenhagen and would like to apply to Aalborg university. It seems nice but I don't know how easy would it be for me to get a job there since it's probably not huge software engineer market. What are your thoughts on this? What advice would you give to me?

Hi everyone, I've just got my bachelor degree(university of applied science) and have 1 year of experience(and counting) as software engineer under my belt. I would apply for the next year and would continue working as SE until then. Just a note, I'm from EU/Schengen zone country. I want to do masters degree abroad and possibly stay to live there afterwards.