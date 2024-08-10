Contract to Hire or Full Time Position

I am currently employed as a Mid Level DevOps Engineer at a local company, it's a full time position that pays 85k a year. Decent benefits. I joined a few months ago after graduation.





I recently got an offer from insight global offering me a job with AMEX as a 9 month contract to hire as a Golang backend engineer. The pay is 55$ an hour and little to no benefits. What should I do? Is contract to hire even worth the risk? I just started my tech journey so I don't want to be in the awful job market again :/