Contract to Hire or Full Time Position

I am currently employed as a Mid Level DevOps Engineer at a local company, it's a full time position that pays 85k a year. Decent benefits. I joined a few months ago after graduation.
I recently got an offer from insight global offering me a job with AMEX as a 9 month contract to hire as a Golang backend engineer. The pay is 55$ an hour and little to no benefits. What should I do? Is contract to hire even worth the risk? I just started my tech journey so I don't want to be in the awful job market again :/
gosalesengDevOps
At this point stability to me matters more than making a few extra bucks. I would take the direct full-time job if I were you , speaking as an experienced DevOps engineer who has been out hunting for a new role for over a year.
1
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yep contract-to-hire roles are never guaranteed, so I would take the stability with your current job.
