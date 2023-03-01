KickGoatsZoup in
MBA Grad Looking to Apply Degree
Are there any other semi-newly minted MBA (concentration in business analysis and business intelligence) Grads having difficulty finding a suitable position?
A little bit of background: obtained my degree from a local university back in May 2020. I am currently working (about 1 year into a Data Analyst position) previous to that have 2 years of supervisory helpdesk exp and 7 years of tiered helpdesk support.
4
1616
Sort by:
ItsSargeEconomics at Elon University
What do you mean by suitable? Applies your degree? Pays well? You enjoy? Vertical growth?Or do you mean you can’t get interviews/pass the interview?
KickGoatsZoupData Analyst
Glad you asked I’m talking about positions that apply to the degree, pays well (I’m thinking like 100k+) whether I even get to the interview is another story I suppose.
About
Public
Business Analyst
Members
5,571