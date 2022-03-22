Did I get ripped off? (Eng 2 @ 75k)

I started an operations engineering job a month ago. I have a bachelor's degree in information technology with 3 years of full- and part-time IT experience (including 9mos software development, 18mos systems administration, and 6mos project management/policy). I got hired into an engineer 2 role at a Fortune 100 company. The position required a bachelor's degree plus 2 years experience, so I thought it was a bit of a reach for me, but I did very well in the interviews and landed the job.

Compensation is $75k base salary, $4500 RSUs (vesting over 3 years), 5% target bonus, $4k home office expenses covered, and $8k/year tuition reimbursement if/when I go back to school.

Yesterday, I was working on a referral for one of my friends for this company, for an engineer 1 role. On his behalf, I emailed the recruiter and asked the compensation for this role, and it's $95k base salary and $7000 RSUs (vesting over 3 years), plus $10k sign on bonus, with same office/tuition reimbursement benefits. That's $30k more than I am earning in a more advanced role in a different department.

As another data point, I see a listing for my position (same department, same title, but in Colorado) which has a $68 - 104k starting salary range, when the recruiter for my current position told me the pay range was $65 - 70k (I thought $75k was a reach and that I was getting a good deal).

Now, looking on this website, I see that I am the lowest compensated out of all Engineer 1/2s who submitted to Levels.FYI.

I am feeling like I got ripped off, but I have no idea what to do about it. Ask my coworkers their pay? Ask my manager if more was budgeted for this position? Start applying elsewhere, or just be grateful for what I have? I'm at a loss.