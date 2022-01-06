Gerry in
Netflix Interview Questions
Has anyone interviewing at Netflix? I have a phone screen coming up and I'm trying to find the best way to prepare.
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
They ask generally about your background / experience on initial screen (looking for senior level attributes + signs of being able to deliver projects end to end). Also gauge for culture fit. Might be helpful to look through here: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/netflix-unique-culture.html
MuscatSoftware Engineer
My friend got through the technical but failed the behavioral, so he didn't get the offer. Definitely read up on the culture and understand that you will always have to be hustling and putting up your best work. That blog is a good read.
