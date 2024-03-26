Blurryface in
New job and pregnant wife
My wife is pregnant and due in September.
Many places offer time off parental benefits. If I happen to start a new job by July or August, would i be eligible for those benefits?
If I am eligible is it gonna make me look bad in anyway?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Just be honest and upfront about it before joining. Set expectations ahead of time and most managers should be chill about it. This happens with preplanned vacations routinely. Just let manager know and they're usually chill about allowing you to take time off even if you have none accrued.
