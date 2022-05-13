SWE Job for Federal Government

What are your thoughts about working as a software engineer for the federal government?





Pros: Consistent Paycheck, only work 40 hours, Pension, Unable to be fired after probationary period completed, Matching 401k at 5% no threshold, mission, predictable salary increases, friendly people, can work until age 70, student loan forgiveness





Cons: Application process is really long, Salary capped at 176k base, promotions are hard, hard to get things implemented fast