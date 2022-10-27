PO versus PM

Hi everyone! Our company is trying to become a Product driven company, but struggling a lot with a definition of Product Manager. The reason why is because our Agile organization ( something like agile center of excellence) looks at us as Product Owners.





In their mind we have to stick to the team, moving stories in Jira and prioritizing the backlog. We (Product teams) want to be true PMs, that care about the value and business instead of babysitting teams.





What are your thoughts on it? How do you mix agile/safe and other frameworks with Product Management?



