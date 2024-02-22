DoorDash updates vesting schedule to 40-30-20-10 for 2024

DoorDash's previous vesting was evenly distributed. Now its:





Y1: –^^^^–––––––––– (40%)

Y2: ––––––^^^–––––– (30%)

Y3: ––––––––––^^––– (20%)

Y4: –––––––––––––^–– (10%





This is also a signal to expect lower equity packages, nearly ~60% of share value they would offer just two months ago. This may make some of the data on the site irrelevant for the purposes of negotiations. Getting 350k equity packages now that would have been 500k six weeks ago 👀





I've also heard that if you have a competing offer at other large tech companies, they'll explicitly let you know that they won't be able to match it. And that you can choose to just accept the other offer if comp is what's important to you.