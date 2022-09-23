19g6vl28l1k0k in
Looking to move to London with my family
I have been contacted by Meta for their london office.
I will start the interview soon and I'm curious about incomes for Senior EM and Director.
I couldn't find enough information and it is hard for me to know if it is worth considering the relocation.
I know it is early but I wouldn't want to commit to interviewing if I find out that it might not help me improve or at least maintain my lifestyle
Can anyone please help me figure this out?
17
3401
Sort by:
1
19g6vl28l1k0kSoftware Engineering Manager
Thanks for the tip, I’ll go check.
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527
In terms of comp, you can also check IC packages. IC6/E6 = M1 and IC7/E7 = M2. There is some E7 data for London on levels.fyi. It's not much, but it's a start.