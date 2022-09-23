19g6vl28l1k0k in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Looking to move to London with my family

I have been contacted by Meta for their london office.


I will start the interview soon and I'm curious about incomes for Senior EM and Director.


I couldn't find enough information and it is hard for me to know if it is worth considering the relocation.


I know it is early but I wouldn't want to commit to interviewing if I find out that it might not help me improve or at least maintain my lifestyle


Can anyone please help me figure this out?

longReadsSoftware Engineer  
It does not answer your question, but I'd plan for getting downleveled. It's impossible to tell without knowing your background, but many D1 and also M2 candidates end up as M2 and M1 respectively.

In terms of comp, you can also check IC packages. IC6/E6 = M1 and IC7/E7 = M2. There is some E7 data for London on levels.fyi. It's not much, but it's a start.
19g6vl28l1k0kSoftware Engineering Manager  
Thanks for the tip, I’ll go check.

